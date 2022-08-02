Are Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala dating? Here's how Telugu star reacted on hearing actress' name

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOBHITAD, CHAY_AKKINENI_OFFL Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya

Are Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala dating? The Telugu star and the actress has been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now. The duo made headlines after Naga's much-publicised split from his former wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While both Naga and Sobhita have kept mum about their relationship status, rumours of their linkup don't seem to cease.

Recently, when the actor appeared on Siddharth Kanan's show, he was asked what comes to his mind when he hears Sobita's name. Nodding at the name which was followed by a hearty chuckle, the actor said, "I'm just gonna smile."

Sobhita behind Naga-Samantha's split?

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary. Soon after the news of the couple's split surfaced, it caused a debate on social media, with Samantha's followers assuming that Naga Chaitanya's affair with Shobhita was the reason for their split, while Naga Chaitanya's admirers insist that this is not the case.

This news went viral and some trolls began claiming that such rumours about Chaitanya were spread by his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's PR team to smear the actor's image.

Samantha's befitting response to rumours

Samantha, who came across a ridiculous write-up about the same, became enraged and dispatched the trolls in style. She asked the media to move on, stating that the parties engaged in the rumours had plainly moved on as well.

"Rumours on girl - Must be true!! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl!! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on. you should move on too!! Concentrate on your work, on your families, move on!!", Samantha cited an article uploaded by a Twitter handle that alleged her involvement in the matter.

Samantha-Naga to work together?

Meanwhile, on the show, Naga Chaitanya was also quizzed if he would be fine to collaborate with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu for any of his upcoming movies, Naga Chaitanya smiled as he stated: "That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see."

