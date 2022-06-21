Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Naga Chaitanya dating Shobita Dhulipala

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, Shobita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Shobita Dhulipala have been in news for quite some time now. The duo is rumoured to be dating. Soon after the news went viral on social media, many pointed out that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's PR team is behind the dating rumour. Now, reacting to which, the actress and Chay's ex-wife called out people blaming her team. She has strongly reacted to the claims and mentioned how it 'must be true' when there is a rumour on a girl but when there is rumour on a boy, it might have been 'planted by a girl'. Also, she added they have 'clearly moved on.'

Samantha reacts to Chay dating Shobita Dhulipala

On June 20, social media was abuzz with news reports of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's rumoured relationship. After which, Chay's fans slammed Samantha's PR team for allegedly spreading rumours to show the actor in 'bad light'. Reacting to it, Samantha wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys." ALSO READ: Is Naga Chaitanya dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala after split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Making it clear that she and Chay have moved on, Samantha added, "Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work on your families .. move on!!"

Naga Chaitanya-Shobita Dhulipala dating rumours

While the actors have not reacted to the news, a source quoted by Pinkvilla claimed that Chay and Sobhita have been spending time together. The report stated, "Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car."

It also said that Chaitanya has been frequently spotted at the same place where Sobhita Dhulipala was staying during the promotions of her recently released film 'Major'.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their divorce in October last year. They met each other on the sets of Yeh Maaya Chesave in 2010. After dating for a few years, the couple got married in a grand wedding ceremony in 2017 in Goa.