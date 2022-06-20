Is Naga Chaitanya dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala after split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naga Chaitanya dating Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala?

Naga Chaitanya has been in the headlines a lot lately for his personal and professional life. While fans were left excited about his Bollywood debut after the trailer of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dropped on YouTube, Chaitanya's divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also attracted much attention. Now, the gossip galleries are again loaded. The latest buzz has it that Naga Chaitanya has been dating Sobhita Dhulipala of Made In Heaven fame. While the actors have not reacted to the news, a source quoted by Pinkvilla claims that Chay and Sobhita have been spending time together.

The report states, "Chay and Sobhita seemed very comfortable in each other's company as they spent time at the actor's new house. Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car."

The report further claims that Naga Chaitanya has been frequently spotted at the same place where Sobhita Dhulipala was staying during the promotions of her recently released film 'Major'. The actress also celebrated her 30th birthday in Hyderabad on May 31 and Chaitanya attended the bash along with other friends.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their divorce in October last year. The statement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and though Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen making his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The trailer of the film gave a glimpse of Chay's character as a soldier and left fans excited.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be released on August 11 and it could be a watershed moment in Naga Chaitanya's career.