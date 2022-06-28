VIRAL VIDEO: Sobhita Dhulipala shows middle finger to those linking her with Naga Chaitanya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOBHITAD Sobhita Dhulipala

VIRAL VIDEO: Sobhita Dhulipala, who was most recently seen in the Adivi Sesh movie 'Major', shows her middle finger in a viral video ostensibly at those who are linking her up with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. Her detractors on social media have accused Sobhita of being responsible for the much-publicised breakup between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who's herself a popular actress. The video clip of Sobhita showing her middle finger while on a flight has gone viral on social media.

Even though the video footage obscures the target of her gesture, netizens claim it is Sobhita's response to the rumours of her link-up with Naga Chaitanya. The upload time and date haven't been made public, though.

Incidentally, Sobhita has denied the rumors, calling them "baseless", whereas Naga Chaitanya has not responded at all. His PR team, however, has blamed the Samantha camp for the rumour.

Following his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, there have been allegations that Naga Chaitanya has been seeing the 'Major' actress.

It all started when multiple media reports claimed to have seen 'Majili' actor Naga Chaitanya with actress Shobita Dhulipala. According to rumours, Chaitanya was seen with Sobhita Dhulipala in his new home, which is not the first time they have been seen together.

Naga Chaitanya has purchased a beautiful property in the Jubilee Hills neighborhood of Hyderabad, which is now under construction. The two, Naga Chaitanya and Shobita, were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place.

Since the news surfaced, it has caused a debate on social media, with Samantha's followers assuming that Naga Chaitanya's affair with Shobhita was the reason for their split, while Naga Chaitanya's admirers insist that this is not the case.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021, only days before their 4th wedding anniversary.