After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya breaks silence on his divorce, says 'she moved on...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made several revelations about her marriage and divorce with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya when she attended the Koffee With Karan season 7 alongside actor Akshay Kumar. She talked about her life after divorce and her current equation with Naga. She shared, "It has been hard but it's good now. It's fine, I am stronger than I have ever been." The actress also made it clear that the divorce was not amicable. Naga Chaitanya who has kept his silence on the separation for a long recently broke the silence and revealed his side of the story. Naga who is busy promoting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chadha said that both the actors have moved on and he doesn't want to talk about it anymore.

While talking to ETimes, Naga shared, "Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

“My friends, family and the people who matter, they all know. And you see, news replaces news. All the speculation and conjecture is all very temporary. The more I react to it, the more news it will make. So I just stay chill about it, let it happen and it will all fade away hopefully," he concluded.

Samantha did not shy away from talking about her divorce and equation with Naga during Koffee With Karan. When host Karan Johar asked her if there are any hard feelings for her former husband, she responded, "Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. It's not an amicable situation right now....but maybe sometime in the future."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had announced separation through a joint statement in October last year. The couple tied the knot in 2017. They have also worked together in films like Manam, MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya.

