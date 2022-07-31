Adnan Sami finally reveals reason behind his 'Alvida' post on Instagram, says 'Let's clean the slate for...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADNAN SAMI Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami recently left his fans shocked when he unexpectedly deleted all his Instagram posts. The singer who was quite active on social media took to his Instagram handle and posted a goodbye post after deleting all of his videos and pictures on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post and wrote, "A L V I D A..." As soon as Adnan dropped the post, fans got worried and filled the comment section with several comments and questions. Now, the singer finally reacted to all those comments and broke his silence on why he took that step of deleting all his posts. Adnan in his latest interview shared that since he is starting a new journey in music he chose to archive his feed. He also revealed how his mother reacted to the sudden disappearance of his posts.

Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "I got a massive virtual whacking from my mother for that. My whole attitude was that I am starting this new journey in my musical life and this song is the start to the series of whole new music that I am embarking on. It’s a new relationship that I have formed with Sa Re Ga Ma which is wonderful."

He added, "So the whole idea was the new me, so Adnan 2.0, so let's archive all the previous posts and let's clean the slate for this new beginning. So now it's clean and empty for the next phase of my musical life. And then I thought my new song is going to be Alvida so let me just put a post of just Alvida to give an idea that Alvida is going to be the next song of my life and I didn’t write anything and I did not give any explanation. I just wrote Alvida."

Adnan's fans were left disheartened and worried to see their favourite singer hide all his social media posts and they came up with several theories. Reacting to them, Adnan told ETimes, "For heaven’s sake, if I intended to jump off the ledge and kill myself, I would’ve just written the word ‘alvida’ in a caption. I would not have had a stylistic logo designed where each letter of the word alvida fades in on the screen. If I had to kill myself I would not spend time making the announcement aesthetic and cinematic."

For the unversed, Adnan recently released his new song Alvida.

