Kareena Kapoor's take on Ranveer Singh's nude photos controversy: It just proves that...

Kareena Kapoor has finally reacted to Ranveer Singh's nude photos controversy. The Bollywood star Ranveer found himself embroiled in a controversy after he shared pictures from his nude photoshoot for a magazine. The instance created quite a stir on social media -- FIRs and police complaints were filed against the actor, debates were held and lot's of trolling too.

Actress Kareena Kapoor too shared her opinion on the matter. Speaking to a media portal she said people are talking about it just for the sake of it and nothing more. "I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai. It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time,” India Today quoted Kareena as saying.

Ranveer, who posted the pictures on his Instagram account and was getting a lot of attention from celebrities, including the TMC Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, has been charged under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 292 and 293 (dealing in obscene material and objects), and 509 (word, gesture or action intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

The FIR has been filed at the Chembur police station in Mumbai. The police were acting on a written application submitted by a Mumbai-based lawyer, who's also a former journalist, Vedika Chaubey. The complainant alleged that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

Most complaints were filed following this. They claimed that Singh has been paid crores of rupees for his photo shoot as well as the social media at the cost of polluting the social environment and sought appropriate action against the actor.

