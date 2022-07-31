New Web Series on OTT in August 2022: What to watch this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Posters

New Web Series in August 2022: One of the most loved, controversial and thriller shows of the year will be streaming this month on OTT platforms. If you're a superhero fan and want to keep up with Marvel's Phase 4 and 5, She-Hulk and I'm Groot are there for you. If you love Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime, it's season 2 will be released this month and in case you want some pipping gossip into the lives of the unknown, you watch Sima Taparia in action again with Matchmaking Season 2. There's more in store for Game of Thrones' fans with House of Dragons. Also among other popular titles are Masaba Masaba 2, Never Havi Ever 3 and more. See complete list of web shows releasing in August 2022 here:

Crash Course

Release date: Aug 5

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: A new drama series 'Crash Course' will be spotlighting student life with eight new faces starring in it. It is a story that is thought-provoking, entertaining and engrossing. It gives a well-rounded perspective into the lives of students and the joys and struggles they are faced with as they navigate adulthood while battling family and peer pressure in a highly competitive environment.

I Am Groot

Release date: August 10

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very owns series, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars. “I Am Groot” is a collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot, everyone’s favorite little tree, and will feature several new and unusual characters. All five shorts will be available for viewers to watch upon launch. Vin Diesel, who is the voice of Groot in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, is the voice of Baby Groot.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Release date: Aug 10

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: Reality series 'Indian Matchmaking' starring Mumbai's top matchmaker, Sima Taparia, is returning with its second season. The eight-episode second season will premiere on August 10 on the OTT platform Netflix, reports 'ariety'. The new season will have hour-long episodes during the course of which Taparia will work with millennials around the globe to search for their perfect match. Taparia will once again draw from her decades of experience and traditional methods, to help lucky singles find the one.

Never Have I Ever Season 3

Release date: Aug 12

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Release date: Aug 17

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law', follows Jennifer Walters, an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Walters must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. That's because her cousin happens to be one Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, who co-stars in the show as his Smart Hulk form).

House of the Dragon

Release date: Aug 22

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: The reign of House Targaryen is set to unravel as Disney+ Hotstar brings you the much awaited HBO series, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, starting August 22 in India. The 10-episode series based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Delhi Crime Season 2

Release date: Aug 26

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: The International Emmy winning streaming series 'Delhi Crime' is returning for its second season with the cast of the show reprising their role in the upcoming season to uncover and solve a new crime. The new season will see seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (played by Shefali Shah) spearheading her team by along with the newly promoted Neeti Singh (played by Rasika Duggal) and Vartika's right hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (played by Rajesh Tailang), as they delve into another challenging investigation. Vartika and her team will manoeuvre through complex situations both personally and professionally as a heinous crime takes the centre stage.

Love Island (Season 8)

Release Date: New episodes every week

Streaming on: Lionsgate

Summary: Love Island, an international reality show on love and dating, involves a group of contestants, referred to as Islanders, living in isolation from the outside world in a villa, constantly under video surveillance. To survive in the villa the Islanders must be coupled up with another Islander, whether it be for love, friendship or survival.

