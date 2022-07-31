Sidharth Malhotra wishes rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani with an UNSEEN video on her birthday | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved pairs of Bollywood. The couple who has always been tight-lipped about their relationship is rumoured to be dating each other since they worked together in Shershaah. As the actress is celebrating her 30th birthday today (July 31), Sidharth took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of the duo. Sharing the video, Siddarth penned a cute caption which read, "Happy birthday Ki. Cheers to many more BTS & fun moments. Big love and hug," adding a hug emoji. Kiara reposted Sidharth's message on her Instagram handle, and reacted to it with a red heart emoji.

The unseen video shows the duo dressed in the outfits they wore during the promotions of their film Shershaah last year. In the video, Sidharth can be seen walking while using his phone. Kiara comes from behind and put her hands on his shoulders. They continued walking together as Sidharth asked Kiara, "Hey buddy! Kaisa hai yaar tu." This made her and everyone around burst into laughter.

For the unversed, several pictures and videos of the couple from Dubai are going viral on social media platforms in which the duo can be seen spending some quality time with each other. A video from a Dubai restaurant where Sidharth can be seen enjoying a meal with Kiara and her family is also winning hearts on the internet.

Kiara Advani's upcoming films

Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film Govinda Mera Naam alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming films

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film includes Thank God which was set to release this year in July has been shifted to Diwali 2022. It also stars actor Rakul Preet. Sidharth also has a few more projects in the pipeline. He is working on Mission Majnu, a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller Yodha starring Disha Patani.

