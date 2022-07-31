Vicky Kaushal showers love on wife Katrina Kaif as her beauty brand wins big

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal exactly knows how to make her wife Katrina Kaif feel special. On Sunday, the actor was seen cheering for the actress as her homegrown beauty brand 'Kay Beauty' won the prestigious award at VOGUE India for the 'brand of the year.' Katrina took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers. Sharing a picture of herself, Katrina reposted Vogue India's post which read, "It came, it conquered, and it's definitely here to stay – meet the homegrown makeup brand that won hearts across the country and the VOGUE India beauty ‘brand of the year’ award for #VBF2022. Ever since its 2019 launch, Katrina Kaif's (@katrinakaif) Kay Beauty (@kaybykatrina ) instantly grew to become one of India's most loved makeup brands."

It further added, "The philosophy was simple –– making makeup more accessible to the girl and boy next door. And even three years later, Kay Beauty doesn't fail to impress with its array of high-performance, trendy, and super affordable products that are formulated with natural ingredients. The brand's celebration of skin colour and body positivity, make it the perfect go-to for every generation in the country."

Take a look:

Vicky re-shared Katrina's post on his Instagram Story. He also added a heart GIF with Sia's unstoppable song in the background.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal

Recently, Vicky and Katrina celebrated the actresses' birthday in the Maldives with their close friends and family. The couple shared beautiful pictures and videos from their vacation on Instagram. Check out their most loved vacation pictures below:

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects

Vicky will next be seen in the film 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also star opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled project. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-announced movie with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line.

Also read: BTS is back! Bad Decisions FIRST video out; watch K-pop band's song with Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

Katrina has 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. The upcoming film is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. She also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in her kitty.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor's take on Ranveer Singh's nude photos controversy: It just proves that...

Latest Entertainment News