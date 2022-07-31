BTS is back! Bad Decisions FIRST video out; watch K-pop band's song with Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bad Decisions

BTS is back! No, it's not a rumour and it's not fake! ARMY can rejoice as this is the first time that the K-pop band has come together after announcing a hiatus. On Sunday, BTS posted a video of where the septet is seen crooning their new song 'Bad Decisions'. It is their first collab song with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg. In the video, ARMY can also see V, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook among others recording the song.

This news comes as a treat to the musicians' fans who have been excited for their collaboration. The video since being shared has gone viral on social media and 'Bad Decisions' has become one of the top trends on Twitter. Here's how fans reacted to the video.

Snoop Dogg and BTS' collaboration Bad Decisions will be out on August 5. In India, the music video will release at 9:30 am. Blanco had dropped a teaser announcing his upcoming collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg earlier this month.

Snoop Dogg said in January that the K-Pop boy band had sent him a request to work together. "I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now," he told the show's hosts. "And I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that s-t." BTS first hinted at their admiration for the 50-year-old rapper when they included a nod to his debut album 'Doggystyle' in their 2014 track 'Hip Hop Phile'. According to the 'Ain't no fun' artist, that admiration goes both ways. "I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it's always about, bringing our worlds together," he said.

The much-awaited track will be released on August 5.

