Shweta Tiwari's former husband Raja Chaudhary's ex Shraddha Sharma accuses him of cheating

After divorcing Shweta Tiwari, Raja Chaudhary started dating Bigg Boss 5 fame, Shraddha Sharma.

Shweta Tiwari's former husband Raja Chaudhary's name is often surrounded by controversies owing to his relationships. After he got separated from Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress, he started dating Bigg Boss 5 fame Shraddha Sharma. The duo was much in love however things did not go down too well and they had to call it quits. The reason for their separation was unknown but recently the actress broke her silence and revealed what made her end the relationship with Raja. Shraddha made shocking revelations about him and accused him of drinking too much and cheating on her.

While talking to ETimes, Shraddha started by narrating how she met Raja. She said, "We met at a party and got friendly. Then, Raja invited me out for coffee. It all started from there. It progressed when Raja learned that I love fish and started taking me out to restaurants which specialise in fish dishes."

On being asked what made their relationship hit rock bottom, the actress revealed, "Raja is a man with a very good heart. But he had a drinking problem, which I couldn't take. He drank a lot. Plus after drinks, he tended to get violent. I want to lead a peaceful life."

She added that he did try to quit alcohol and even went to rehab for the same. Revealing another reason for their breakup the actress said, “He cheated on me. I am not someone who will keep quiet and sit in such a situation. I confronted him. He said it was happening under the influence of alcohol."

When asked if she would talk to Raja Chaudhary if they bump into each other, Shraddha Sharma said, "Why not? Yeh life hai aur har insaan ke life mein kuch na kuch hota rehta hai. Why wouldn't I talk to him?"

For the unversed, Raja Chaudhary is Shweta Tiwari's first husband. They both have a daughter Palak Tiwari. The reason for their divorce is said to be Raja's abusive and alcoholic behavior.

