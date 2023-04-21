Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONAMKAPOOR Apple CEO Tim Cook enjoys DC vs KKR match after store launch in Delhi, snapped in stands with Sonam Kapoor

Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook is in India for the opening of the company's two stores in Mumbai and New Delhi. On Thursday, he took a break to attend the Indian Premier League match between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the National Capital. The Apple CEO was accompanied by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, who cheered for both teams from the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Tim Cook, Sonam, and Ahuja were pictured in the VIP stands in photographs uploaded on social media, getting a good view of the game. The Apple CEO was dressed in a black polo-neck T-shirt and blue denim.

Tim Cook is in India to attend the opening of the country's first Apple Store in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. After spending some time in Mumbai, Cook has come down to Delhi. The main purpose of his coming to the capital city was to open another Apple Store in Saket, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After meeting him on Wednesday afternoon it looks like he is enjoying some quality time in the stands for an IPL game.

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and shared images from the match with Tim Cook and husband Anand Ahuja.

See post,

Sonam wrote,"@tim_cook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here,".

Tim Cook responded to her by saying, "Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!".

