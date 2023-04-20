Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Is Salman Khan's movie a Eid 2023 treat?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM.BEINGSALMANKHAN Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Eid 2023 treat for all the Salman Khan fans. The Bollywood superstar has time and again given blockbusters on the occasion of Eid and this year is no different. The film has been in the headlines for its exciting star cast and powerful trailer, The advance booking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened on Monday and received a cold response. While it was expected to go housefull, according to the trade reports, the film has been witnessing a dull business. Directed by Fahad Samji, the film is alls et to release on April 21 in theaters.

The trade reports claim that while Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is doing better than Bholaa and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar but is not able to match other blocbusters by Salman Khan. Reportedly, KBKJ surpassed the selling of more than 50,000 tickets.

Salman Khan is set to make a comeback to the big screen in a leading role after four years. During the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the superstar said that the film is a complete package with elements like action, romance and family drama at its core.

Salman Khan was also seen in a witty and quirky mood during the launch and reacted to director Farhad Samji's praise by teasing him. The director said, "Superstar shayad logon ko mil jaayein saath kaam karne ke liye, par Salman kismat waalon ko milte hain (You may get a superstar to work with, but only the lucky ones get Salman)."

To this, Salman quipped: "Agar yeh picture nahi chali toh poora bill mere pe fatega, and he will say, 'Yeh hi hai aadmi jiski vajah se picture nahin chali. Original script abhi bhi mere paas hai (If the film tanks, he will say that it's my fault. I still have the original script with me and it was changed)."

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features veteran Telugu star Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

