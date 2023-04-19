Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: When and Where to watch Salman Khan's movie, Review, Box Office, Book Tickets

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Salman Khan's action-entertainer releases on April 21. If you are planning to watch the Farhad Samji directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, know where to book the movie tickets, release date, how to download in HD and other details here. Check out.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2023 18:56 IST
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. It is the remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram.  It also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu and others. Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer, which stirred the internet with its non-stop action and intriguing visuals.

The movie recently received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, with a 2 hour 24 minute (144 minute) allowed runtime. The Salman Khan-starrer will be released on around 4000 screens in India. The advance booking for the film is already open.

What is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie release date?

21 April 2023

Where to book Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie tickets?

You can book Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet. 

Who is the Director of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Farhad Samji

Who is the producers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie?

Salman Khan

Who are the writers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie?

Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, Tasha Bhambra

What is the star cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie?

  • Salman Khan 
  • Pooja Hegde
  • Venkatesh 
  • Bhumika Chawla
  • Jagapathi Babu
  • Raghav Juyal
  • Jassie Gill 
  • Siddharth Nigam 
  • Shehnaaz Gill 
  • Palak Tiwari 
  • Vinali Bhatnagar 
  • Bhagyashree
  • Abhimanyu Singh
  • Vijender Singh

What is the running time of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

 2 hour 24 minute (144 minute) 

What is the cost of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie?

While the makers have not announced the budget yet, but reportedly it is around Rs. 150 crores. 

How can I see Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Trailer?

You can watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Salman Khan Films. 

Where can I check the review of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

