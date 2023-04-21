Nani’s action thriller ‘Dasara’ to release on Netflix, check out dates and details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIXSOUTHINDIA Nani action thriller ‘Dasara’ to release on Netflix, check out dates and details

Dasara, a gritty action thriller starring Nani, made its theatrical debut on March 30. The movie, which was directed by Srikanth Odhela, will debut on Netflix on April 27. While the film starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh received conflicting reviews from reviewers, the crowd adored it. Netflix India South shared a tweet to make the announcement and mentioned that ‘Dasara’ will release in four languages, namely, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The story takes place in a village full of alcoholics and is framed by Telangana's Singareni coal mines. There is a love story, coal stealing, and a lot of action in the film, which is set at a pub where members of the upper castes are forced to drink inside while those from the lower caste must drink outside. As the main character battles the upper caste for rights, the movie tackles themes of caste politics. The classic mass-produced action movie "Dasara" conveys a societal message.

See post,

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Ahmad Harhash, Deekshith Shetty, Zareena Wahab, and Jhansi in addition to Nani and Keerthy Suresh, who play the key roles. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film, while Sathayan Sooryan handled the film's cinematography.

‘Dasara’ is produced by Vijay Kumar Jaganti and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas. Starting with a great collection of Rs 23 crore on day 1, the film has grossed Rs 79.69 crore in 21 days at the box officce.

Also Read:

Also Read:

Latest Entertainment News