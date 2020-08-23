Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTIKHURANA Aparshakti Khurana reveals 3 of his favourite Punjabi songs

While all of us swoon over Bollywood and International tracks and have always had our set of favourites, what undeniably gives the real “feels” is Punjabi music. A must-have on the playlist, one upbeat Punjabi song can set your mood for the day. And not just us, the OG Punjabi boy Aparshakti Khurrana also feels so. The actor, known for his versatile portrayals is a hard-core fan of Punjabi music as well. Fascinated by their foot-tapping beats, Aparshakti feels these 3 songs would always be at the top for him:

1. Photo by Karan Sehembi

The Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer song Photo, owes its popularity to the original Punjabi song, Photo, which featured the musical artist Karan Sehmbi. The original Punjabi track is all things heart with just the right emotion and music that is sure to make your day!

2. Yaar Mod Do

This emotional track by Guru Randhawa is a heart-wrenching ode to friendship, with a perfect blend of music and lyrics.We’d love to hear Aparshakti sing his own rendition of the song, don’t we?

3. Kalla Sohna Nai

This song by Akhil ft. Sanjeeda Shaikh had everyone gushing for its concept and unique lyrics. This track, showcasing a cute tale of love, remains one

of the most popular Punjabi songs in recent times.

We couldn’t agree more with Aparshakti’s choices! Indeed, these songs should be on loop.

