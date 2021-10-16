Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's quarantine pics are all about 'love in the time of bubble'

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is often seen giving out major couple goals. They know how to charm fans with their doting camaraderie. Currently, the duo is quarantined and away from each other. Taking to her Instagram, Anushka showed off how she stayed in touch with Virat Kohli while quarantine keeps them apart. She dropped several pics of Virat Kohli standing in a balcony away from her and also of him waving from the lawn below her room. Sharing them, she wrote, "Couldn’t choose between these two captions – Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life #OhWell, you get the point !"

Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh commented, "Kya, yaar," followed by grinning, laughing emoji and heart-eyes emojis. Tennis ace Sania Mirza said, "I feel ya." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017. They welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January this year.

On Durga Ashtami, Anushka Sharma treated her fans with an adorable picture of her daughter Vamika. Sharing an adorable picture with little baby the actress penned a heartfelt note. "Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami," she wrote alongside the cute picture. Anushka and Vamika are a sight to behold in this picture. In no time her post was bombarded with comments from her fans and friends.

On the professional front, Anushka has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma shares hilarious video on pack up, Arjun Kapoor is worried about Vamika