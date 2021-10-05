Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA, ARJUN KAPOOR Anushka Sharma shares hilarious video on pack up, Arjun Kapoor is worried about Vamika

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is back to work and left everyone in splits with her latest video. The actress on Tuesday, took to Instagram and dropped a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from her recent shoot. In her goofy avatar, Anushka can be seen peeping out from a white curtain. As she pops her head out, the actress turns towards the camera with her eyes wide open. Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma wrote: "Did anyone say pack up?" and added a laughing icon.

Anushka Sharma's fans, friends and followers dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Ranveer Singh broke into a big laugh and commented, "Hhahaahahahahahahahahaha." But Arjun Kapoor seemed to be a little worried. You know why? Mentioning the reason, Arjun wrote "Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around."

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand complimented Anushka's hair. "Loveeeee the hair," she wrote. Take a look:

Ever since Anushka Sharma had resumed her work after flying back to India from the UK, she has been sharing glimpses from her sets. Recently, she posted a cute picture of herself. The actress had been in England with her daughter Vamika to support her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli during his five-match test series.

On the professional front, Anushka has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year.

