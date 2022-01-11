Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turns one, mama Karnesh says 'happy growing up kiddo'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turns one

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who are fondly called "Virushka" by their fans, are currently in South Africa for the ongoing Test series against the host nation. The duo is celebrating their daughter Vamika's first birthday on Tuesday. On the happy occasion, Anushka's brother Karnesh took to his Instagram stories to share a heartwarming collage of pictures of the little princess with her parents.

Karnesh wrote, "Happy growing up kiddo. Lot more memories to the best parents @anushkasharma @virat.kohli"

While the doting parents Anushka and Virat haven't shared the face of their little munchkin with the world, they keep teasing fans with sneak peeks of their play dates. Earlier, Anushka had even shared an adorable picture of Vamika and had expressed that she has made the actress braver and courageous.

Anushka had written, "Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their firstborn – a daughter, whom they lovingly named Vamika on January 11.

On the professional front, the actress has been away from the camera for a while. She has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The first look of the film was released earlier and has been titled 'Chakda Xpress'. The film will be premiered on Netflix.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. She produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year.