Anushka Sharma to Sanjana Ganesan, 5 famous wives of Indian cricketers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ANUSHKA, SAGARIKA AND NATASA Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge, Hardik Pandya-Natsa Stankovic

Bollywood celebrities and cricketers are not only loved on-screen but off-screen as well. They have a huge fandom and are admired by millions across the country. Pairs of Bollywood actresses and cricketers are also admired by fans and every time they step out together, fans cannot help but be in awe of them. Here're 5 such celebrity pairs that are loved by the audience:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Popularly known as 'Virushka' by fans, Virat and Anushka are one of the most adored couples on the Internet. The couple recently welcomed daughter Vamika together. Anushka and Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

The latest one to join the list of famous celebrity couple is Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. The India pace bowler got married to TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony in Goa, where a limited number of people were present last month.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

Geeta and Harbhajan got married in October 2015 after a courtship of five years. The two had an intimate wedding in Jalandhar. After a year, in 2016, they gave birth to Hinaya. Last month, Basra announced that the couple is expecting their second child together.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya surprised everybody with their wedding announcement. The couple tied the knot in a hush-hush and intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their baby boy on July 30 last year. Pandya had announced the news on Twitter with this post: "We are blessed with our baby boy."

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got engaged to each other in a low-key affair in May 2017 and tied the knot in November 2017 in a court marriage. Their court wedding was followed by other grand functions and festivities.