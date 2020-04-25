Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture during Virat Kohli’s live chat makes him blush, says ‘Thank you love’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture during Virat Kohli’s live chat makes him blush

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Virushka as their fans like to call them, are the cutest couple in Bollywood. During home quarantine, the duo is spending quality time with each other, playing boards game, trying out crazy filters and social media challenges. The actress has been keeping fans updated with what they are up to during the lockdown. A few weeks back, Virat Kohli was interacting with his fans during a LIVE interview when wife Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture left him blushing. The video has gone viral on the internet with fans can't stop praising the duo's chemistry.

While on a LIVE chat, Virat Kohli is seen sitting in a dark room in the video when Anushka Sharma enters and switches on the light. This leaving Virat blushing and he says, ‘Thank You Love’, making all the fans go aww. Check out the video here-

Earlier, the actress had crashed husband Virat Kohli's live chat session with the former England captain Kevin Pietersen. As the two cricket stars kept fans riveted to the screens, Anushka made an assertive entry into the chat. "Chalo chalo dinner time," she wrote, much to the amusement of Pietersen as well as fans.

On a related note, Anushka Sharma is all set to venture into the digital space with a new web series called Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. the actress has produced the series with her brother Karnesh through Clean Slate Films. Sharing the teaser of the series on Friday, Anushka wrote, "From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok"

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Then the actress took a break from acting to spend time with her husband Virat Kohli. She hasn't announced her next acting project yet.

