Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture during Virat Kohli’s live chat makes him blush, says ‘Thank you love’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Virushka as their fans like to call them, are the cutest couple in Bollywood. During home quarantine, the duo is spending quality time with each other, playing boards game, trying out crazy filters and social media challenges. The actress has been keeping fans updated with what they are up to during the lockdown. A few weeks back, Virat Kohli was interacting with his fans during a LIVE interview when wife Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture left him blushing. The video has gone viral on the internet with fans can't stop praising the duo's chemistry.
While on a LIVE chat, Virat Kohli is seen sitting in a dark room in the video when Anushka Sharma enters and switches on the light. This leaving Virat blushing and he says, ‘Thank You Love’, making all the fans go aww. Check out the video here-
Earlier, the actress had crashed husband Virat Kohli's live chat session with the former England captain Kevin Pietersen. As the two cricket stars kept fans riveted to the screens, Anushka made an assertive entry into the chat. "Chalo chalo dinner time," she wrote, much to the amusement of Pietersen as well as fans.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
On a related note, Anushka Sharma is all set to venture into the digital space with a new web series called Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. the actress has produced the series with her brother Karnesh through Clean Slate Films. Sharing the teaser of the series on Friday, Anushka wrote, "From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok"
From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15 @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat #NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi
On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Then the actress took a break from acting to spend time with her husband Virat Kohli. She hasn't announced her next acting project yet.
