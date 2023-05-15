Anushka Sharma celebrates as Virat Kohli's RCB defeats RR by a huge margin in IPL 2023 | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli never fail to serve couple goals. One of the cutest couples, they never miss a chance to leave fans impressed with their social media posts. As Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a massive 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 fixture on Sunday in Jaipur, Anushka, who often cheers for her beau Virat, was elated. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a screen grab of cricketer celebrating the victory with his team and wrote, “Bowling at its best! What a game!"

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis hailed their big victory over Rajasthan Royals as much needed for his team as it would do a world of good to their Net Run Rate (NRR). Riding high on a dominating bowling display RCB thumped RR by a huge 112-run margin at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The win gave RCB crucial two points and they sit fifth on the table with 12 points and a healthy run rate of +0.166, with two matches to go.

For RCB, Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets with the likes of Michael Bracewell and Mohammad Siraj also bowling really well as RCB sealed a massive win. After Faf du Plessis' composed innings of 55 off 44 and Glenn Maxwell's 54 off 33. Anuj Rawat's cameo of unbeaten 29 off 11 lifted RCB to a competitive 171/5 in 20 overs.

Anushka-Virat's outings

Virat Kohli is currently engaged with his IPL schedule but in between the matches, Virat he spends some quality and often goes out for dinners and desi dates with wifey Anushka Sharma. A few days ago, they posed for an awwdorable picture which was shared by Virat along with a bunch of infinity and heart emojis. Termed as 'perfect couple', they know how to set goals higher. Virat was seen in a black shirt with a classic watch in his hand that goes around Anushka's waist, dressed in a beautiful orange colour dress.

As she posed for the camera, Anushka looked gorgeous with open hair and a wide smile. The cricketer captioned the picture with two hearts with an infinity sign in between. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's romantic dinner date has cricketer teasing paps as they call actress' 'sir'

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

