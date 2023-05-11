Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's romantic dinner date has cricketer teasing paps as they call actress' 'sir'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUBLANIYAVINAY Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli never fail to serve couple goals. Recently, they stepped out to have dinner with the rest of the Royal Challengers Bangalore players and support staff at the cricketer's restaurant in Mumbai. As the couple later came out to pose for the paps, a funny incident took place. For those unversed, Virat Kohli has a restaurant by the name One8 Commune in Juhu.

While the couple was posing for the paps outside the restaurant, a paparazzo mistakenly called Anushka as 'Sir'. The former Indian captain's hilarious reply to the paps, saying "Virat ma'am bhi bol de ek baar." (Please tell Virat 'Ma'am' once!) sent laughterwaves to people and photographs. Several videos of the incident went viral. For the outing, Anushka opted for a striped grey top with loose white pants while Virat looked dapper in a military print shirt.

https://twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra/status/1656331193619718144?s=20

A few days ago, Anushka and Virat posed for an awwdorable picture which was shared by the former along with a bunch of infinity and heart emojis. Termed as 'perfect couple', they know how to set goals higher. Virat was seen in a black shirt with a classic watch in his hand that goes around Anushka's waist, dressed in a beautiful orange colour dress.

As she posed for the camera, Anushka looked gorgeous with open hair and a wide smile. The cricketer captioned the picture with two hearts with an infinity sign in between.

Virat Kohli is currently engaged with his IPL schedule as he plays for the popular franchise 'Royal Challengers Bangalore'. In between the matches, Virat and Anushka spend some quality and often go out for dinners and desi dates, sometime in Bengaluru and sometime in Delhi. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli meet French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenin ahead of Cannes Film Festival | Photo

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli visits temple with Anushka Sharma after ugly IPL fight with Gautam Gambhir | VIDEO

Latest Entertainment News