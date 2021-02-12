Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAG KASHYAP Anurag Kashyap announces his next project titled 'Dobaaraa' with Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are collaborating for a new age thriller titled Dobaaraa. The film talks about time travel across the dimensions of the universe. On Thursday, an intriguing teaser from the film was released featuring both Taapsee and Anurag. The teaser explains the title of the film as the time "2.12" or 12 minutes past 2, which translates to "do baaraa" in Hindi.

Talking about her upcoming film Dobaaraa, Taapsee, who is in a 'no break' mood shared: "This is going to be one of its kind thriller. This is going to be unique more so because it's got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it.

"It's my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir (of ATHENA) after badla so I know there are expectations riding on this."

The actress also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Some associations ask for a deserving beginning and some deserve to be seen ‘once more’ #DOBAARAA, Expectations are bound to be high because this is going to be one of its kind. Time. Space. Universe. 2021 will make you question everything. Filming begins soon! @anuragkashyap10 time to add some lights and colour to your frame again, let’s do it #DOBAARAA."

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap informed: "Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers."

Dropping the teaser, Anurag said "Dobaaraa..See what happens when you travel time across the dimensions of the universe. Filming begins soon! #Dobaaraa @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @sunirkheterpal @gauravbose_vermillion @athenaenm @taapsee @cultmoviesofficial #CultMovies."

Dobaaraa will be produced by Cult Movies - a new division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.

Talking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor said: "I am thrilled that Anurag is directing the first film under Cult Movies, with Taapsee in the lead. Neither of them subscribes to the conventional and have always pushed boundaries when it comes to delivering different content. I can't wait for the world to see 2:12!"

The film will be reportedly shot in Goa and is expected to go on floors soon.

