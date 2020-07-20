Anupam Kher thanks everyone after mother Dulari returns home post COVID-19 treatment: Love heals

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anupam Kher thanks everyone after mother Dulari returns home post-treatment: Love heals

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher soon after Amitabh Bachchan made an announcement about his heath shared an update about his family. He revealed how his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and his family have tested positive for novel coronavirus. He even shared that his mother was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital for further treatment. On Monday, Kher took to his social media handle and informed his fans that his mother is back home after being declared healthy by the medical parameters and will be on quarantine for 7-8 days. Not only this, even thanked his fans and well-wishers for sending out wishes for his family and standing by them in difficult times. He ended on a positive note and said that everyone should not alienate the ones who are fighting with the disease because 'love heals.'

Sharing a video about his mother's health update, Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy News Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Thank you all for your love, faith & prayers. Love heals. Be kind to people whose family member has Covid +. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from them. God is kind. Doctors & @my_bmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #KokilaBenHospital #DulariRocks #Love #Kindness #Compassion."

Have a look:

As soon as he shared the post, it was filled with a lot of positive messages from his fans who commented, "Very nice… Lots of love to auntyji," "Yayyyyy Wishing Dulari ji and your family a very speedy recovery… waiting to see her on the videos again."

A few days back he urged fans to show love to their parents as it is important for them to feel wanted. He captioned the video as, "Random thoughts..Felt like Sharing with you what I am feeling these days. Mom is trying to be her spirited self in the hospital although is not feeling hungry. Raju, Reema & Vrinda are home quarantined. Parents are so selfless. One must verbally tell them again and again that you love them. For them and for your own self! "

When he shared the news of his family members testing positive, a lot of people sent out get well soon wishes. Thanking them previously he wrote, "Thank you For your wishes and messages of concern for Dulari @rajukherofficial and my bhabhi and niece. You all have been a great support and a solid source of strength for me. Sorry I am not able to thank individually but I am really touched. One more thing! Please don’t treat #socialdistancing and #stayhome as mere expressions and just words. It is serious. Staying home is essential for safety. Don’t experiment with it just because four months of #lockdown have passed. Wait till a vaccine comes to cure this #CoronaVirus. Thank you once again."

