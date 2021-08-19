Anupam Kher describes Robert De Niro 'Godfather of acting' in heratfelt birthday wish

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANUPAMPKHER Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher heaped praise on Hollywood star Robert De Niro on his 78th birthday and described him as 'Godfather of acting'. Taking to his Twitter account, Kher posted a heartfelt wish for Robert, and recalled the dinner they had together. Alongside the sweet note, Kher posted a few pictures of him sharing smiles with Robert.

"Dear Mr. #DeNiro! Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. You have inspired generations of actors all over the world. On a personal level, every moment spent with you is most precious and a big learning experience! Thank you for the most delicious dinner and an amazing evening few days back!! #RobertDeNiro #GodFatherOfActing #Friend #Inspiration #YourBestIsToday," he wrote.

Robert is considered one of the greatest actors of Hollywood. He is best known for his versatile performance in 'The Godfather Part II', 'Taxi Driver', and 'Raging Bull'.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has always been very active on social media and keeps sharing his thoughts with his fans. Last month, the actor had shared a piece of advice for budding actors and said that there are no shortcuts in acting. He said, "Acting has no syllabus, that's why people come up with best performances even at the age of 80 or later. My advice to budding actors is that they have to practice their art constantly. It is something the more you practice, the better you will become. You have to work hard. It is every day's job for them to keep understanding, and to do the same thing again and again."

"Also, they have to develop a keen interest in people, because people, various people, are the bank of actors. The more they will know people, the more they will know emotion, the more they will know various aspects of anger, nine Rasas. So, I think that is what is important, and not to carry the burden of who you become. There are no shortcuts in acting," he added.

On the work front, Kher features as an anchor in the recently released documentary film "Bhuj: The Day India Shook".

Sharing his experience of being a part of the project, the actor said: "In a project like this, 'not acting' is the most important thing. You have to first understand the essence of it. You are like a 'sutradhar', a narrator who has a soul, who empathises with them, who does not indulge in self-pity. It is like when you do meditation, in a state of meditation you have to say things that people relate to. You can't fake it."

