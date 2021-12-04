Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s wedding card goes viral, see pics here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITASUSHANTMYLIFE Ankita Lokhande, Vikas Jain

Highlights Ankita and Vicky are yet to announce their wedding dates

Reportedly, it is going to be a 3-day affair starting from Dec 12

Photos of their wedding card and pre-wedding festivities have gone viral on social media

Ankita Lokhane will be tying the knot soon with her beau Vicky Jain. The photos of their wedding card have gone viral on social media and are being shared across fan pages. Actress Shraddha Aarya who recently married her long time boyfriend Rahul Nagal shared videos of Ankita's wedding invitation on her Instagram stories. The video also gives a hint about the date of the ceremony and the couple's venue.

“And now is my favourite girl’s turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick,” Sharddha wrote over the video. The wedding date mentioned in the card reads December 2021 whereas the venue is Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Take a look:

The couple who has been dating for quite a long time now have begun their pre-wedding functions and the photos are doing rounds on the internet. In the photos shared by Ankita and Vicky, the bride and the groom-to-be can be seen looking their traditional best. The photos from their ceremony were shared by Vicky on his Instagram handle. In the same, Ankita can be seen looking beautiful in her green saree with a pink and golden border while her fiance was seen in a kurta. The two of them also had an ornament 'mundavalya' tied horizontally across their foreheads.

Alongside the glimpses, Vicky wrote, "मी आमच्यावर प्रेम करतो" BUT "पिक्चर तो अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त..#AnVikikahani." There Marathi verse in his caption translates to "I love us." Even Ankita treated everyone with the images and wrote, "Sacred #preweddingfestivities."

While the couple hasn't announced the official dates yet, Ankita and Vicky are said to tie the knot on the 14th of the month and it is going to be a 3-day affair starting from December 12.