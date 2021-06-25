Angira Dhar ties the knot with her Love Per Square Ft director Anand Tiwari, see FIRST pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANAND TIWARI Angira Dhar ties the knot with her Love Per Square Ft director Anand Tiwari

Love Per Square Feet director Anand Tiwari ties the knot with her best friend and actress Angira Dhar in a secret ceremony on April 30 this year. The couple revealed the good news on Friday with pictures from their wedding ceremony. Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar took to their respective social media handle and opened up about their intimate wedding. Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari are the latest Bollywood couple to have tied the knot in secrecy.

In the caption of the post, the Angira wrote: "On 30-04-2021 Anand and I sealed our friendship into a marriage in the presence of our family, closest friends, and god as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us.. we wanted to unlock this happiness with you!”.

In the pics, Angira and Anand Tiwari were seated by the haavan fire while the wedding rituals took place. In another pic, the duo was seen holding each other's hands. For the special occasion, while Angira opted for a traditional red saree, Anand was seen wearing an off-white printed sherwani. The couple were all smiles in the candid picture.

Take a look:

On the other hand, "Anand Tiwari wrote On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage."

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple, celebrities including Ananya Panday, Pooja Gora, Ayushmann Khurrana and others congratulated them. "So so happy for you Aanand Tiwari and Angira Dhar. God bless you both," Aahana Kumra wrote in her comment, while Ananya Panday wrote: "Awwwww yay!!!! Congratulations." Ayushmann wrote: "Wow. Congratulations you two." Vir Das said, "What do we know? We now know you're married."

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari have worked together in the Netflix film Love Per Square Foot. While Anand directed the film, Angira Dhar played the lead role alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Anand Tiwari is known for starring in films like Go Goa Gone, Aisha and Chhapaak. He will be next be seen in Ajay Devgn's next directorial venture "Mayday" and John Abraham's home production film, while Tiwari has directed one of the stories of Netflix's new anthology series ''Feel Like Ishq".