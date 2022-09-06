Angad Bedi supports fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, says 'keep your chin up Singh'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANGADBEDI Angad Bedi supports fast bowler Arshdeep Singh

Angad Bedi joins the Bollywood club in support of India's young pacer Arsdeep Singh and took to Instagram story to encourage the fast bowler. The actor who himself is playing a fictional cricketer named Arvind Vashishth in the Amazon Prime Video's show 'Inside Edge' has come upfront in support of Arshdeep Singh.The actor took to Instagram and encouraged the young talent to ignore the abuses and keep moving forward with high esteem. The handsome actor Angad Bedi comes upfront in support of Arshdeep.

Angad wrote, "Keep your chin up, Singh! You are deserving that's why you are there in the team. There is a reason why cricket is compared with life. The biggest of players have gone through this, this lesson just happens to come early in your life for you. Keep your head down and your self-esteem high. We as a country will applaud your laurels in the coming games. One has to go through the grind to be a hero! Waheguru chadh di kala vich rakhe. @_arshdeep.singh let COURAGE be your middle name!!!".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANGADBEDIAngad Bedi penned a note in support of the fast bowler Arshdeep Singh

After Arshdeep missed a crucial catch in the second game of the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022, he has been facing various abuses since then. Many celebrities like Ayushman Khurana, Gul Panag, Pooja Bhatt and a few others also came in support of the fast bowler. Ayushman took to Instagram and wrote, "For God’s sake, stop trolling Arshdeep. He’s a great prospect. Expecting fireworks in the rest of the tournament. Praying for the next clash" . Whereas Gul Panag also defended the cricketer writing to twitter, “Truly tragic the way @arshdeepsinghh has been trolled. And it appears to be the handiwork of another IT cell. Don’t fall for it. P.S. The misfortune of devious propaganda is, others can do it too. And it works like a dog whistle, with the intended recipients unaware.”

India will now play against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on Tuesday, September 6, and Thursday, September 8 respectively. The Men In Blues will have to win both their matches to secure their place in the Asia Cup final scheduled on Sunday, September 11. If Pakistan wins their remaining two matches against the same opponents, we will see the third clash between the two rival nations in the ongoing tournament.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow? Here's what we know

Also Read: Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda film finds it difficult to sustain in second week

Latest Entertainment News