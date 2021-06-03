Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda are floored by Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post. Seen yet?

Image Source : NAVYA NANDA, SUHANA KHAN, ANANYA PANDAY Navya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan's latest Instagram post has impressed her girlfriends. Suhana, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, took to the photo-sharing app to post a stunning photo of herself wearing a black crop top. With natural makeup, Suhana lets her hair down and gazes at a distance away from the camera.

Floored by the picture, her friends cheered for the starkid. While actress Ananya Panday wrote, "You’re like the prettiest person ever," Navya Nanda commented on the picture by posting some fire emoji and writing, "Oh Hello!" Shanaya Kapoor, who's set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's production wrote, "Wait whaaaat." Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor too reacted to the photo by dropping fire and heart emoticons. Take a look at the picture:

Meanwhile, Suhana always manages to turn heads with her Instagram posts. Recently, when her younger brother AbRam Khan turned eight, to mark his special day, she shared a picture post for him on social media.

Suhana posted a video clip on Instagram Story where the brother-sister duo is in the pool. Little AbRam crawls up to Suhana to pose with his sister. As the two smile at the camera, she asks him to kiss her. AbRam gives her a peck on the cheek.

AbRam, son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, was born through surrogacy in May, 2013. His elder siblings Suhana and Aryan are currently studying in the US. Suhana had spent most of her time in lockdown with her family in Mumbai. She even joined Shah Rukh and her brother Aryan in the UAE, where she cheered for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2020.