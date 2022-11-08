Amitabh Bachchan urges fans to watch Uunchai, says 'Haath jodte hain hum aapke'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan urges fans to watch Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Uunchai, recently hosted his co-stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the show, Big B requested the public to watch their film and asked them to visit the theatres to watch it.

In the special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati with the whole Uunchai team in attendance, the superstar said, "Theatre jakar, ticket khareed kar picture dekhne ka jo maza hai vo kujh aur hi hota hai. Kripya karke jaiyega theatre mein humari tasveere dekhne, aajkal badi maramari chal ri hai, koi ja hi nahi raha hai theatre mein. Haad jodte hain hum aapke, ticket lekar jaiyega (Going to theatre and watching the film gives a different joy. Please go in theatres to watch us, there is a problematic situation going on, people are not ready to go theatres these days. I join my hands and request you to watch our movie in theatres)."

During the show, Neena Gupta made a lighthearted comment about ticket prices dropping from Rs.300-400 to Rs.150 and urged Amitabh to update the audience about this as well.

Speaking about the film, Sooraj Barjatya’s marks his return to the big screen after 7 years. His last project was Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in the year 2015. The film features a stellar star-cast which includes Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Sarika. The movie was filmed in Nepal, Mumbai, Agra, Delhi, Lucknow, and Kanpur. It is set to be released on November 11.

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS how he got his surname, says 'teacher asked...'

Meanwhile, apart from Uunchai, the actor recently appeared in the slice-of-life film, Goodbye. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sahil Mehta, Elli AvrRam, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, Arun Bali, and Abhishekh Khan. Goodbye opened to favourable reviews from critics on October 7, 2022. Big B also appeared in Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, which was helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as his Pathaan character

Latest Entertainment News