Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 as his Pathaan character

The daredevilry of 'Pathaan' is going to spill into 'Tiger 3'. That Salman Khan will appear in 'Pathaan' in his Tiger avatar had been confirmed some time back, but now comes the news that Shah Rukh Khan will show up in 'Tiger 3' to enact a thrilling sequence. 'Pathaan' as well as the 'Tiger' and 'War' franchises ('War' being the superhit film where Hrithik Roshan plays RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal) are three important pieces of the spy universe unspooled by Yash Raj Films.

"Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for 'Tiger 3' immediately after the release of 'Pathaan', thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise. In Aditya Chopra's spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe," a well-placed source reveals.

SRK's shoot schedule for 'Tiger 3' is being planned immediately after January 25, 2023.

The source added: "This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love."

"The spy universe is turning out to be deliciously thrilling because it brings the biggest superstars together in a riveting, edge of the seat sequences that are important for the plot to move forward. Now, all eyes are on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe."

Salman Khan's film will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' will feature Salman and Katrina Kaif. The actioner reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Talking about Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone & John Abraham besides SRK, it presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box-office.

'Pathaan', produced by India's premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25, 2023.

