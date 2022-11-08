Siddhant Chaturvedi connection in Navya Nanda's latest pic? Netizens spot interesting detail

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYA NANDA, SIDDHANT Navya Nanda, Siddhant

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. While the Bollywood actor and the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan have never spoken about being in a relationship, according to the grapevine the two are seeing each other. The duo sparked relationship rumours again after Navya's latest Instagram post.

The starkid shared a post wearing an orange coloured pants and a gorgeous white shirt. While several Instagram users rushed to the comment to compliment Navya and her sartorial choices, some also linked it to Siddhant. For the caption, Navya added a ghost and a heart emoji which was linked to the actor's latest release Phone Bhoot. "Promoting Phone Bhoot?'" a user asked, while another quipped, "It is for Siddhant". Several others tagged the Bollywood actor in the comments below the post. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Navya's grandmother and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan gave her some relationship advice when she appeared on her podcast, 'What the hell Navya'. Giving advice to the younger generation, the 'Silsila' actor said, "I'm looking at it very clinically. Since there's a lack of that emotion, the romance today...I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, 'Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem."

Talking about Siddhant Chaturvedi, his film 'Phone Bhoot', a horror-comedy also starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter had hit the theaters last week. He also working on Arjun Varain Singh's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside actors Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

