Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Ajooba' turns 30: Megastar shares throwback pic clad in superhero costume

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Ajooba' turns 30

As Shashi Kapoor's directorial 'Ajooba' clocked 30 years on Monday, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminisced the occasion on social media by delving upon the passing time. Released in the year 1991, it is an Indian-USSR co-production film, which was based on Arabic folklore. The actor shared several photos on his blog and recalled the experience of working in the film. On the other hand, the 78-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback still from the movie that featured him clad in the superhero costume of his character.

Along with the picture, which shows Big B all set to fight, the actor wrote, "30 years of AJOOBA .. !!! saal gujarte rahe ; .. sukh ki , kuch dukh ki .. saathi chale gaye , yaadein bhar reh gayin!" Big B shared the same image on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "30 years of AJOOBA !! .. how time has passed .."

The senior Bachchan is seen wearing a black metallic outfit, paired with a silver eye mask that has a feather attached to it on top. Amitabh Bachchan also has a sword in his hands.

'Ajooba' directed and produced by Shashi Kapoor was also co-directed by Soviet filmmaker Gennady Vasilyev and starred Amitabh, Amrish Puri, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, among others. The film had Amitabh portraying the role of Ajooba, who is always willing to help the people of the fictional kingdom, Baharistan.

Last week, Amitabh Bachchan announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer The Intern. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. Announcing the same, he tweeted, "One more time .. Indian Adaptation of #TheIntern. Looking forward to working with @iAmitRSharma @deepikapadukone."

The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Big B and Deepika have shared screen space in the films "Piku" and "Aarakshan" earlier. The bright yellow poster of their new film presents the two stars in silhouette form, walking towards each other.

Apart from that, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.