Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone resigns as MAMI chairperson, says unable to give 'undivided focus' and 'attention'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone announced her departure from the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image. On Monday, the actress issued a statement on her social media handle and informed her fans that she is no longer going to continue as the Chairperson of MAMI. For those unversed, Deepika was appointed to the position back in 2019. she had replaced filmmaker Kiran Rao as its chairperson. Now, in her statement, the Padmavat actress revealed that with her state of work, she would not be able to focus on her role as Chairperson.

The actress shared that the experience that she got from her role at MAMI was 'enriching' for her and hoped that she will continue to have a great relationship with them. Deepika in her note, wrote: "Being on the board of MAMI and serving as Chairperson has been a deeply enriching experience. As an artist, it was invigorating to bring together cinema and talent from all over the world to Mumbai, my second home. I have come to realise however, that with my current slate of work, I will be unable to give MAMI the undivided focus and attention it requires."

Departing from MAMI, she added, "I depart knowing that MAMI is in the best hands possible and that my bond and connection with the academy is one that will last a lifetime."

On the professional front, Deepika currently has multiple projects in the pipeline. She has recently announced her new film with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. It was earlier slated to co-star with the late Rishi Kapoor. Big B and Deepika have shared screen space in the films "Piku" and "Aarakshan" earlier. The bright yellow poster of their new film presents the two stars in silhouette form, walking towards each other.

Sharing the poster on social media, Big B tweeted: "T 3864 - One more time .. Indian Adaptation of #TheIntern. Looking forward to working with @iAmitRSharma @deepikapadukone."

Apart from this, her film '83', directed by Kabir Khan and co-starring husband Ranveer Singh, is up for release soon. Also, Deepika has 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan' in her kitty.

Also Read: Kiara Advani shares throwback video doing impressive backflip