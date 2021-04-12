Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh's 'words of wisdom' when he wished to quit Bollywood industry

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh Bachchan's 'words of wisdom' when he wished to quit Bollywood industry

Like every other person, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan too had to face many challenges in carving a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Although the actor has delivered some memorable and power-packed performances in his career, the actor has had his share of failures as well. There was a time when the junior Bachchan felt that the cinema industry wasn't made for him. The actor revealed that there came a point he almost gave up on his Bollywood journey and how father-megastar Amitabh Bachchan's words of wisdom helped him change his mind.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he felt he wasn't made for the industry. He recalled confiding in his father. It was then that BIG B offered him a piece of advice that encouraged Abhishek not to quit Bollywood.

"To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting," Abhishek said.

Calling it a mistake to make his way to the Bollywood industry, the Guru actor added "at one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry."

The actor recalled his father's words, saying "I never brought you up to be quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film."

Big B further advised him to take up every role coming his way and just concentrate on working.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the biographical drama, 'The Big Bull', has 'Dasvi' and 'Bob Biswas' in the pipeline. The actor will shoot for the second schedule of Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, in Lucknow. In 'Dasvi' Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah.