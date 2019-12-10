Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha top the most tweeted-about handles of 2019 list

Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha are surely on top of their social media game. Twitter has announced the list of 2019 top Twitter handles from the entertainment world. The list has Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the first place among the male celebrities while Sonakshi Sinha has topped the list among the ladies of the showbiz industry. With the year coming to an end, Twitter India shared the details of the most retweeted tweets and most tweeted handles of the micro-blogging site in Entertainment, Sports, and Politics categories.

In the male celebrities category, Amitabh Bachchan is on the top of the list followed by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, and Atlee.

And these men were the most Tweeted handles in entertainment #ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/PFL92ThJg9 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

In the female celebrities category, Sonakshi Sinha has taken the top spot followed by Anushka Sharma, Lata Mangeshkar, Archana Kalpathi, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit and Rakul Preet Singh.

