Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha top the most tweeted-about handles of 2019 list

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha top the most tweeted-about handles of 2019 list

Twitter has announced the list of 2019 top Twitter handles from the entertainment world. The list has Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the first place among the male celebrities while Sonakshi Sinha has topped the list among the ladies of the showbiz industry

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2019 22:21 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha top the most tweeted-about handles of 2019 list
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha top the most tweeted-about handles of 2019 list

Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha are surely on top of their social media game. Twitter has announced the list of 2019 top Twitter handles from the entertainment world. The list has Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the first place among the male celebrities while Sonakshi Sinha has topped the list among the ladies of the showbiz industry. With the year coming to an end, Twitter India shared the details of the most retweeted tweets and most tweeted handles of the micro-blogging site in Entertainment, Sports, and Politics categories.

In the male celebrities category, Amitabh Bachchan is on the top of the list followed by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, and Atlee.

In the female celebrities category, Sonakshi Sinha has taken the top spot followed by Anushka Sharma, Lata Mangeshkar, Archana Kalpathi, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunny Leone, Madhuri Dixit and Rakul Preet Singh.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News