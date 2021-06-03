Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen wedding photos with wife Jaya Bachchan, thanks fans for anniversary wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares unseen wedding photos with wife Jaya Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 48th wedding anniversary with his wife and politician Jaya Bachchan. The two fell in love when they started working together for Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 film Guddi. On the sets of 1972 film Ek Nazar, their love deepened. On June 3, 1973, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot and left for London. It was a low-key affair with a few friends and family as guests. Sharing unseen pictures from their wedding, Big B took to social media to thank fans for their wishes.

Amitabh Bachchan in an Instagram post called wife Jaya Bachchan 'sirji' and wrote, "Happy Anniversary Sirji.. lockdown nahi hota toh ghar jarur aate :)." In his blog, the actor said, "Thank you all with immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973.. now 48 years!! Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us .. and we truly appreciate them .. For today and now."

Also read: Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's love story: After many twists and turns it still rings love alarms

Amitabh Bachchan keeps treating fans with throwback pictures from his memory book and shares anecdotes associated with the pictures. On Jaya Bachchan's birthday in April, the actor had shared an old photo of them where they are seen laughing their hearts out.

Recently, Big B completed 52 years in the film industry. Looking back at his career, he said that he still wonders how it all went by. He posted a collage of his character looks from 56 movies, each one from one year of his work. He started off with his debut film Saat Hindustani in 1969 for the collage. Right from his debut film, Saat Hindustani to Mohabbatein, Baghban, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Paa, and Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan shared a special collage to mark the big day.

In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan looked back at his five decades in Bollywood and wrote, "52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone starrer 'The Intern'. The superstar will be taking the place of Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Apart from this, he will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. BIG B has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.