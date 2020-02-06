Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan scores 40 million followers on Twitter, fans pour in congratulatory messages

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday clocked 40 million followers on Twitter. The megastar is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He is also present on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

At the moment, he has a total of 40,002,202 followers on the micro-blogging site. He is followed closely by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has 39.8 million followers.

As congratulatory messages poured in, the 77-year-old actor retweeted a number of posts from his fans.

Twitter bird :

thank you for being in my life 🙏🏼



accept my red rose. 🌹. My humble expression How. Much i love. You ☺️



💐 40 million followers on twitte💐 My hero and many. More. Come.

💗BADUMBAAAAAA💗@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/MvqqOEavAj — Rasha bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) February 6, 2020

BADUMBBAA..🎉✌😍#AB40MILLIONONTWITTER Congratulations @SrBachchan SARKAR👑❤ Thank you for inspiring millions of people across 🌎 & d Love & Blessings u shower upon us🙏😘4⃣0⃣ MILLION❤..Wish you many more to come..🙏😘 Love you😘 #AmitabhBachchan 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/s0qAUBJM19 — Bhagyashree 🆎EF💟 (@BhagyashreeKol) February 6, 2020

Bachchan currently has 27.9 million followers on Facebook and 14.2 million on Instagram.

Amitabh will soon be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. He announced the final release date of the film on Sunday. “BRAHMASTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now! #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor,” he wrote in his tweet.\

Brahmastra: Part One is set to release in five Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

