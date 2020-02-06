Thursday, February 06, 2020
     
Amitabh Bachchan scores 40 million followers on Twitter, fans pour in congratulatory messages

As congratulatory messages poured in, Amitabh Bachchan retweeted a number of posts from his fans.

New Delhi Published on: February 06, 2020 21:07 IST
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday clocked 40 million followers on Twitter. The megastar is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He is also present on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

At the moment, he has a total of 40,002,202 followers on the micro-blogging site. He is followed closely by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who has 39.8 million followers.

As congratulatory messages poured in, the 77-year-old actor retweeted a number of posts from his fans.

Bachchan currently has 27.9 million followers on Facebook and 14.2 million on Instagram.

Amitabh will soon be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. He announced the final release date of the film on Sunday. “BRAHMASTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now! #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor,” he wrote in his tweet.\

Brahmastra: Part One is set to release in five Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

(With PTI Inputs)

