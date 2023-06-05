Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya spotted with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Navya Nanda spotted with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda may not be a part of the showbiz but she keeps making headlines for her Bollywood connections. Earlier, it was rumored that Navya is dating Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi but the duo never acknowledged the rumors. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet in which the couple can be seen together for the first time at an airport. The video has gone viral on the internet confirming that Navya is dating Siddhant.

In the viral video, Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen leaving the domestic airport with her rumored boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi. Both were dressed in casual clothes and while Sidharth also wore a mask, Navya did not. It is reported that the duo was in Uttrakhand for a vacation together and were spotted returning from the same. Check out the video here-

While neither Siddhant Chaturvedi nor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya has spoken about reports of them dating, the two are said to share a close bond with each other. However, during the promotion of his film Phone Booth; Siddhant confessed that he is dating someone. He told GoodTimes, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

When Siddhant and Ishaan appeared on Koffee With Karan, the latter almost confirmed his relationship. Karan had asked Siddhant about his relationship. He said, "Is there any love interest?" The 'Gehraiyaan' actor said, "Right now my work is the..." Ishaan jumped in and said don't do that to him. Ask him "Ananda" question." Karan got confused. He replied, "Ask Ananda question? What is Ananda?" Siddhant quickly changed the topic, "No no I am so single, that roaming around with me, he (Ishaan) has become single."

Upcoming Projects

Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in the Bollywood film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He will be seen romancing Kalki Koechlin in the film. On the other, Navya has no intention of entering Bollywood. She has founded a non-profit women-centric health tech company called Aara Health which is focused on creating and providing scientifically backed healthcare products for women.

DON'T MISS

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky-Sara's film delivers blockbuster weekend

Ajay Devgn to remake hit Gujarati supernatural thriller 'Vash' with Vikas Bahl | Details inside

Latest Entertainment News