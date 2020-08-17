Amitabh Bachchan 'dared not to caption' his throwback picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan 'dared not to caption' his latest Instagram post

Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself. In the photo, a young Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting on a deck chair, holding a glass in his hand. Big B is dressed in beach/poolside fashion - striped tank top, and white shorts. "keeping propriety in mind I dared not to caption this ..May I humbly invite them that have a wish for comment to present them here .. I shall be filled with relief," Amitabh Bachchan captioned the picture.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently at home after he tested negative for the novel coronavirus and was discharged from the hospital earlier this month. The actor has been regularly thanking his fans for praying for him and his other family members including son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya, who had also tested positive for Covid-19 but have recovered since.

He recently shared one of his concerns with his fans in his latest blog post. Talking about the thousands of messages he’s been receiving every day, he wrote, “The sms jams the mobile ..the WhatsApp gets filled up not leaving any space for the other unconnected , or the Ef to connect with me .. the emails fill up the inbox .. its around 9800 plus at this time .. and since I must respond personally , which is something that I do not compromise with, it is becoming very time consuming for me ..”

