  Amit Shah meets filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai; see INSIDE pics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, met filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai. Pictures from their meeting are going viral on social media platforms. Take a look.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2022 23:16 IST
Amit Shah and Rohit Shetty
Image Source : TWITTER/AMIT SHAH Amit Shah and Rohit Shetty

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai on Monday. Buffering media director Amit B Wadhwani was also present at the meeting, which was held at the Sahyadri State Guest House. After meeting Rohit, Amit Shah took to Twitter and shared a picture with the 'Singham' director. "Met noted director Rohit Shetty, today in Mumbai," Shah tweeted along the picture.

Shetty also shared a photo from his meeting with Shah on Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to meet our Respected Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji".

 

Neither of them divulged any details of their meeting.

Netizens reactions 

Rohit's fans who love his films took to the comments sections and bombarded the post with their epic reactions. Singer Rahul Vaidya also reacted to Rohit's post with fire emojis. One of the fans wrote, "Dada poltics join kar rahe ho aap." Another said, "Rohit sir on fire."

A few days ago, Shah met Telugu stalwart Jr NTR in Hyderabad. Shah had shared several pictures from his meeting with the 'RRR' star as well. Sharing the pictures, Shah captioned the post, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad."

He also penned a note in Telugu and tagged the actor. Resharing the post on his Twitter account, Jr NTR wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words."

In the first picture, they shook hands while in the next both of them held a bouquet and smiled looking at the camera. The duo sat with each other and conversed in the other photos. In the pictures, Jr NTR wore a light blue shirt and black pants.

-with ANI inputs

