Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai's latest Instagram post on 'searching for soulmate' goes viral | WATCH

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular actors in the South industry. Apart from his films and acting skills, Pawan's personal life is equally interesting and talked about. Pawan and his relationship with ex-wife Renu Desai garnered a lot of public attention. They tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya. The couple got divorced in 2012. Recently, Renu became the talk of the town because of her latest Instagram post. The actress who is currently living with her two children and is in Scotland shared a reel on Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying herself with the wind in her hair. But what caught everyone's attention was Renu's caption on the post which led to speculations of her second marriage. The actress wrote, "We go searching for soulmate even before we have found ourselves. Need to find ourselves before we go searching for someone else."

Renu's post became viral on social media platforms. Netizens bombarded it with comments and red heart and fire emojis. One of them wrote, "Seeing you happy is another level of happiness." Another said, You Looking gorgeous madam." "Beautiful madam... Stay blessed... Please post our little angel video too."

Renu who is in Scotland also treated fans with some more videos.

For the unversed, Before making her debut in Telugu films, Renu was a model. She had also appeared in the music video, Breathless, by Shankar Mahadevan. She made her acting debut with her first film Badri, starring his ex-husband Pawan Kalyan. She has also been seen in films like Johnny, James Pandu. Meanwhile, the Vakeel Saab actor is now married to Anna Lezhneva, a woman of Russian origin. She is his third wife.

