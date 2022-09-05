Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif has a suggestion after Alia Bhatt's 'no time for suhaag raat' comment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7: Actress Katrina Kaif, who will be seen in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi has come up with a solution after Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of suhaag raat. On Monday, host Karan Johar took to social media and unveiled the episode's promo which has left the internet in splits, courtesy of Katrina's witty humour.

While Alia Bhatt reacted to the concept of suhaag raat as a myth, recently married Katrina, who is the wife of actor Vicky Kushal, shared a smarter solution for tired couples to follow. The promo begins with Katrina, Siddhanth and Ishaan taking their time to figure out the best positions on the couch for them. After they were settled, Karan began his round of questions. He then told Katrina about Alia's recent comment on the show that she was too tired to do anything on her suhaag raat, the wedding night. Asked about her own case, Katrina said, "Why can't it be suhaag din," making the boys raise their eyebrows.

Katrina tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in presence of close friends and family members. Meanwhile, Katrina's co-stars from Phone Booth claimed they were both single. Siddhant said he is so single that even Ishaan is single after hanging out with him.

The episode will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8, at 12 am.

About Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 7 this year but now will hit the theatres on 4th November 2022.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

Apart from Phone Bhoot, she will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

