Are Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi breaking up? IPL founder changes crucial details on Instagram

Are Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi breaking up? The Internet went into a meltdown when the Bollywood actress and the IPL founder announced their relationship. It's only been a little over a month since they made the big announcement and break-up rumours are already sprucing up. While the couple hasn't spoken about it nor posted any statement on their social media accounts, netizens have noticed a few changes on Lalit Modi's Instagram account that lead them to this conclusion.

When Modi announced his relationship, he said it out loud with an elaborate post in addition to changing his display picture and bio on Instagram. Calling Sushmita, the love of his life, Lalit Modi added to his Instagram bio to “finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.” However, recently, not only he changed his DP but also removed Sushmita's mention in the bio.

However, their announcement post is still there on his profile.

For the unversed, Lalit Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling Sushmita his better half' and describing it as a new beginning'. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote.

Calling Sen his better half, Lalit Modi sent their fans into a frenzy with several discussing if the two were already married.

However, he cleared the air with another tweet, saying, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

Lalit Modi has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigation into his alleged role in tax evasion and money-laundering.

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film 'Dastak'. The 46-year-old actress has two daughters -- Alisah and Renee.

