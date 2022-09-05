House of Dragon Episode 3 Review & Twitter Reaction: Second of His Name is ballistic with epic battle sequence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WATCHERSOTWALL Stills from House of Dragon Episode 3

House of Dragon Episode 3 Review & Twitter Reaction: HoD Ep 3 titled, 'Second of His Name' is so far the best of House of Dragon. Since its inception, the show has been targeted and acknowledged at the same time for borrowing a little too much from Game of Thrones. Well, the latest episode of House of Dragon shows how to do it right. It stems from conspiracies and slowly and steadily it gets its viewers. There is so much to look forward to in this one. Catching up the pace, this is one such outing where you blink and you miss.

Three years have gone by! The King has married again, we have Queen Alicent Hightower and their son Aegon. And, the Lannisters have made their first appearance on the show.

Our characters are frustrated for so many different reasons and all their schemes are palpable. King Viserys I Targaryen is out in public and he cannot escape the scathing stares from everyone across the realm. All the Princes, Kingsmen and Lords are doubting his choice for the heir of the Iron Throne. Moreover, all these men in notable positions want an alliance with the Targaryens and what better than marrying the Princess! In addition to this, his new wife is pregnant and everybody expects a new name to take after him (in case it's a boy). And to top it off, there's rebel Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. She comprehends her father's situation but is she accepting of it? She's far from acceptance.

Away from the courtly affairs and politics, Daemon Targaryen and the Sea Snake are battling the Crabfeeder and how! It's such an amazing battle sequence. It happily brings back the charm and grit of the OG. What's even more pleasing is to see those mammoth dragons flying between the horizons spitting fire above the battlefield. We're not saying this, but with full throttle dragons, you can guess who wins.

Fans of the show are loving the episode too. Social media platforms are abuzz with rave reviews and the IMDb rating of the episode is 9+ at the moment.

The cinematography of the show is also catching the attention of the viewers. It has so many aesthetically pleasing scenes that you can help but admire the frames.

Well, those who had their reservations about the show have started to acknowledge it. If House of Dragons continues at this pace, it will have a separate fanbase very soon.

