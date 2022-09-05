Bigg Boss 16: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra to participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 is just around the corner and the anticipations around Salman Khan's reality show have already begun. Several names from the industry have surfaced on the internet but the buzz around Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra is quite high. If reports are to be believed, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been approached for a new season of the popular show.

According to a source, the discussions are happening between Raj and the makers of the show and the former is actually thinking about participating in Bigg Boss 16. "They feel the real side and the truth needs to be shown in front of the country," the source added.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. Since then, he has been avoiding media by covering his face with innovative masks.

Recently, Raj filed an application before a magistrate's court here seeking that he be discharged from the case. His lawyer Prasant Patil filed the discharge application on July 20. Police found no evidence that Kundra made any monetary or other kind of gain from the alleged offence, and the prosecution has not attributed to him any intention to commit offense, the application said.

Earlier, Raj had refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated. Kundra stated that, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of “pornography” EVER in my life."

"This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail."

Last year, Raj's sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss 15 and ended up in top 5. Whereas, Raj's wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra mastered this game by becoming the title winner of Big Brother in 2007. It looks like it's a parampara of the family to be in Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, there is no official conformation by the makers or the Kundra's.

Shilpa had even hosted the second season of Bigg Boss.

