Allu Arjun and wife Allu Sneha Reddy celebrate 11 years of togetherness; share pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLU ARJUN Allu Arjun is all set to gear up for 'Pushpa: The Rule'

Highlights Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy met each other at a common friend's wedding

The pair tied the knot on March 6, 2011

'Pushpa: The Rise' actor Allu Arjun celebrated 11th Wedding Anniversary with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy on Sunday (March 6). He took to his Instagram handle and shared two adorable posts marking their special day. In the first post, he shared a picture of their anniversary cake, which had a heart-warming wish that read, "Happy Anniversary Cutie!!"

In the second post, he shared an endearing family picture, which showed the small and loving family cut the anniversary cake together. He captioned the post as, "Happy Anniversary Cutie. 11 years of togetherness. #AAfamily"

Allu Arjun's fans bombarded his post with their sweet wishes. One of them said, "Happy anniversary to you both. love you soo much." Another wrote, "So very nice bhai jaan." Many celebrities also commented on the post and congratulated the couple. Actress Shruti Haasan dropped a red heart emoticon.

Being Tollywood's most happening pair, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy met each other at a common friend's wedding. They did have an instant connection, but Allu Arjun was head-over-heels for his lady. Allu married Sneha in 2011. The couple has two beautiful children. They welcomed their firstborn a son, Ayaan on April 3, 2014 and a daughter, Arha on November 21, 2016.

Ace photographer, Joseph Radhik also shared pictures from their wedding day. "Turn it up to 11! Sneha and Arjun. Looking back at documenting these beauties and cuties over a decade. Photos by me in 2011, and @shivalichopra @nikibhasin in 2021. Thank you for trusting me way way back in the day, and here's to many many more. You'll always be special to me. Always," read the caption.

The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' actor and his wife often share heart-warming family pictures on their social media that give major family goals to all their fans.

Also read: Trendy Toddler: Watch cute video of Allu Arjun's youngest fan doing Pushpa's Srivalli hook step

Meanwhile, on the work front, after the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun is all set to gear up for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', which will have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna share the screen space with him again.

Also read: Allu Arjun's daughter welcomes 'daddy' home; 'Pushpa' team too hosts unique party

(Agencies)