Trendy Toddler: Watch cute video of Allu Arjun's youngest fan doing Pushpa's Srivalli hook step

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAPTANHINDOSTAN Watch toddler doing Allu Arjun's song 'Srivalli' hook step

There is no doubt that the fever created by Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has not only swept renowned personalities but people across the world. People of all ages have been posting videos, as they try to recreate Allu Arjun's signature steps from the movie. Well, now we have Arjun's toddler fan who has tried his hand, no! feet, on Srivalli song. The video that has gone viral on Twitter, shows a cute baby flaunting his sassy moves following Allu Arjun's hook step as he watches the music video on TV.

The video hilarious yet cute video opens to show a toddler dancing on Srivalli as he tries his level best to imitate the hook step. He dragged his feet along the floor, moving around in a circle as he watched the TV. Posting the video, the user wrote, "Youngest fan of Pushpa aka @alluarjun." Netizens heaped praises for the toddler and wrote, "Look at this cute fan." A user said "Cutest. A comment read "This video must reach @alluarjun @iamRashmika." Take a look

Not just Bollywood and fans, 'Srivalli' seemed to have also taken the cricketing world by storm. First, it was Australian cricketer David Warner, who loved the number so much that he put out a video of him replicating actor Allu Arjun's dance moves for the superhit number. Soon, Suresh Raina followed the Australian batsman. Later, DJ Bravo, too has joined the fun.

The caribbean cricketer put out a video of him dancing for the number and wrote, "Going with the trend!!" and asked his friends, David Warner and Suresh Raina, "How did I do!!"

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa: The Rise' is one of the most hyped movies in India right now.